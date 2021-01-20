Twitter Users Slam Stephen Miller For Attacking Joe Biden On Twitter

Stephen Miller spent his first day as a former White House adviser by attacking newly inaugurated President Joe Biden on Twitter.

In what appears to be the only tweet currently on his personal account, Miller griped about Biden’s pledge to “be a president for all Americans” while also planning to roll back the Trump administration’s most hard-line immigration policies.

Today, @POTUS pledged to be a president for all Americans. It’s unclear how all Americans are served by opening travel from terror hot spots, proposing a giant amnesty, or halting the installation of security barriers along the Southwest border. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) January 20, 2021

But if Miller expected his tweet to be greeted with excitement, he got a rude awakening.

Not only did Twitter users slam him mercilessly, but the number of “likes” his tweet received was only a fraction of the number of comments, a social media tragedy known as “being ratioed.”

Though Miller complained about Biden “opening travel from terror hot spots,” Twitter users noted that it was Miller who “helped incite a terror attack on Congress.” They also pointed out that he “wrote the policy to separate infants from their mothers” and implemented the “most extreme anti-immigrant agenda of modern times.”

You helped incite a terror attack on Congress and ordered the stealing of babies from their parents. https://t.co/Rrtdib0wxO — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 20, 2021

National security cannot be a facade for racism. He's not the first, but he needs to be the last. https://t.co/QpAGXtCcyE — Nada Bakos (@nadabakos) January 20, 2021

It turns out the terror hotspots were Trump rallies, so. — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) January 20, 2021

The avowed white supremacist who wrote the policy to separate infants from their mothers, ignore ICE's rampant sexual abuse of children, block desperate Syrian refugees escaping war, enforce a Muslim ban, & build a wall—wants to lecture US about unity.🤔



I did nazi that coming. https://t.co/bGS8YEQP2q — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) January 20, 2021

..he screams, voice receding as he falls backwards into a molten volcano https://t.co/8V2u7O7pcD — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) January 20, 2021

I'm sorry, the call you've made to the American people cannot be completed at this time, or ever.

Press 1 to connect to some neo-Nazis in a strip mall

Press 2 to seek refuge from a foreign nation

Press 3 to order food no one wants to deliver to you

Press 4 to GTFOH https://t.co/Kbh4gjhbzb — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 20, 2021

Bwahahaha... 3 hours1/2 hours was all it took to meltdown.



his cries of agony is my love language..



America is a nation of immigrants again.. https://t.co/qBOxhCMo7k — Shannon in Ohio 4 (@ShannonFreshour) January 20, 2021

This deserves nothing but derision and contempt. He interpreted a popular vote loss and an EC fluke win as a mandate for the most extreme anti-immigrant agenda of modern times. He kept it up after a drubbing in midterms that he himself made all about Trump's policies. https://t.co/buJanpuYDL — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) January 20, 2021

You lost. Decency won. Go away. https://t.co/hiikl8Yu8I — Max Weiss (@maxthegirl) January 20, 2021

Can we get some cancel culture here? https://t.co/AXsaCDx31N — Abraham Gutmanoff 🔥 (@abgutman) January 20, 2021

But one person stepped up to tell Miller to give things a rest in the most technicolor way imaginable.