Ex-Trump Aide Stephen Miller Subpoenaed In DOJ's Jan. 6 Probe: Report

The Department of Justice has reportedly subpoenaed former President Donald Trump’s senior White House advisor Stephen Miller in a probe looking at a super PAC from the former president, The New York Times reported.

Miller, along with ex-White House political director Brian Jack, is reportedly among a group of more than a dozen people linked to Trump that received federal grand jury subpoenas this week.

Several “junior and mid-level” aides who worked for Trump in the White House and for his presidential bid also received subpoenas, The Times reported earlier this week.

The subpoenas derive from a federal grand jury inquiry into Trump’s Save America PAC – formed shortly after the 2020 election – and whether or not the group defrauded contributors of their money by using false claims about the election, a source with knowledge of the subpoenas told CNN.

The Save America PAC has reportedly raised over $103 million, according to OpenSecrets.org, a nonprofit that tracks political contributions and spending.

The subpoenas are also looking for information on the alleged plan for electors to be sent to swing states to overturn the results of the election, the Times noted.

Some subpoenas asked for information provided to the Jan. 6 committee related to “communications recipients may have had” with people who attempted to overturn the election such as Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Victoria Toensing, CNN found.