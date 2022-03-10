Stephen Miller Sues To Block Jan. 6 Committee From Seeing His Phone Records

Donald Trump’s former senior adviser Stephen Miller sued the Jan. 6 House select committee on Wednesday to block it from accessing his phone records, alleging privacy concerns.

The committee, which is investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 election, issued subpoenas for Miller and nine other former Trump officials on Nov. 9 to hand over records and compel them to testify.

“[Miller] by his own account participated in efforts to spread false information about alleged voter fraud in the November 2020 election, as well as efforts to encourage state legislatures to alter the outcome of the November 2020 election by appointing alternate slates of electors,” reads a press release announcing the subpoena.

Still, Miller continues to deny he had any involvement with the violent insurrection at the Capitol and called it a “distressing event,” according to the lawsuit he filed.

“There are no facts that show that Mr. Miller had any role in what happened there or otherwise engaged in any unlawful efforts to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power to the Biden administration,” the lawsuit reads.

The committee is seeking Miller’s phone records dating from Nov. 1, 2020, to Jan. 31, 2021.

Miller’s lawsuit also includes an entity called Carron Drive Apartments LP as a fellow plaintiff. Carron Drive Apartments is signed up to the T-Mobile family plan shared by Miller, his parents and siblings.

T-Mobile reached out on Feb. 28 to inform Carron Drive Apartments that it intended to comply with the committee’s subpoena and hand over the records, unless the entity informed T-Mobile that it intended to sue by Wednesday, according to the lawsuit.

Miller alleged privacy concerns around turning over the phone records, arguing that he used his phone number for both business and personal matters, including talking with doctors about complications his wife experienced before and after she gave birth to the couple’s first child on Nov. 29.

“These medical consultations involved sensitive, private matters that are entirely irrelevant to the work of the Select Committee,” the lawsuit reads.

Miller also raised potential privacy issues for his fellow family members included on the T-Mobile plan, adding that “in the absence of explicit instructions from

the Committee, it is possible that T-Mobile may respond to the Subpoena by producing data for other numbers assigned to the Family Plan Account.”