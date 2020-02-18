Stephen Miller's Uncle Donates To Pro-Refugee Group As 'Wedding Gift' To Nephew

Stephen Miller, the senior White House adviser behind some of the Trump administration’s most hard-line immigration policies, tied the knot over the weekend, and his uncle chose the perfect “wedding gift” to honor the newlyweds: a donation to a refugee advocacy organization.

David Glosser, a retired neuropsychologist and Miller’s maternal uncle, on Monday posted a link on Facebook to a spoof online wedding registry created by comedian Samantha Bee in December.

The site, “MatchMadeInHate.com,” contains wish-list items from U.S.-based charities that assist asylum-seekers and immigrants ― such as mittens, underwear and LED night lights.

Miller and now-wife Katie Waldman, press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence, are “partners in crimes against humanity,” Bee’s faux registry reads.

Glosser, an outspoken critic of Miller’s anti-immigrant agenda, wrote on his Facebook post that he planned to donate to HIAS, a Jewish American nonprofit organization that provides humanitarian aid and assistance to refugees.

“[HIAS] helped to rescue my family from Czarist oppression in the Russian Empire in 1906,” wrote Glosser, who is Jewish. “Had our refugee forebears not been helped to emigrate to the USA, they and their children would have been murdered by the racial madness of Nazism; as were the 74 of our relatives who were shut out of America by the race/religion based immigration exclusion act of 1925 enacted by the ‘America First’ populists of the day.”

“Protect the refugee and welcome the stranger,” he added, “they built America.”

David Glosser / Facebook

Glosser told HuffPost that he donated $100 to kick off the fundraiser on Monday. As of Tuesday morning, more than 30 people had contributed over $1,700 to the cause, he said.

Miller’s controversial immigration policies, such as family separation at the U.S.-Mexico border and a travel ban affecting immigrants from several Muslim-majority countries — were the subject of a viral op-ed written by Glosser and published by Politico in 2018.

Glosser said he was “not at all surprised” by a bombshell report from the Southern Poverty Law Center in November that found Miller peddled white supremacist talking points in hundreds of emails to right-wing media outlets in an effort to get them to publish anti-immigrant stories. Democrats in the House and Senate called for his resignation following the report.

“The advancement of policies which legitimize the use of racial, religious hatred and fear is a danger to everybody in our country,” Glosser told HuffPost on Tuesday. “The Trump administration pushing hatred in pursuit of political power is the kind of moral rot exploited by authoritarian regimes.”

Glosser wasn’t invited to Miller’s wedding and hasn’t spoken to his nephew since 2015. He said his only communication with his sister, Miller’s mother, relates to the care of their elderly mother.

But it’s “a big family,” Glosser said, adding that many of his relatives support his decision to speak out against his nephew.

Miller and Waldman were married Sunday at the Trump International Hotel in Washington. President Donald Trump and former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus attended the ceremony, which was officiated by Rabbi Aryeh Lightstone, senior adviser to U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman.