A former adviser to President Donald Trump on Thursday questioned whether California’s newly-introduced statewide lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus ― which has killed more than 10,000 people worldwide ― was really worth the damage it will cause to the economy.
In an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, network contributor Stephen Moore described Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) statewide order for citizens to largely remain at home as “a very dangerous, almost Orwellian situation.”
Moore, who advised Trump’s 2016 election campaign and was last year the president’s pick for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board before bipartisan opposition forced him to withdraw his nomination, continued:
If this goes on, where we have people locked down, they can’t go to work for more than three weeks, you’re talking about economic damage that would be in the trillions of dollars and we have to ask this question, is it worth trillions of dollars of losses? Think of the human suffering, from the, in terms of the lost income, the lost life savings. Is that worth it, to deal with this? It’s a question worth asking, because I’m starting to think maybe we should get people to work as fast as we can.
Also on Fox News, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told Sean Hannity he hoped Newsom had “consulted with a lot of experts before he just made this decision."
Newsom announced the indefinite stay at home order earlier Thursday, as more than 1,000 cases were confirmed in the state. “If we meet this moment, we can truly bend the curve,” he said. “Home isolation is not my preferred choice, I know it is not yours, but it is a necessary one.”