If this goes on, where we have people locked down, they can’t go to work for more than three weeks, you’re talking about economic damage that would be in the trillions of dollars and we have to ask this question, is it worth trillions of dollars of losses? Think of the human suffering, from the, in terms of the lost income, the lost life savings. Is that worth it, to deal with this? It’s a question worth asking, because I’m starting to think maybe we should get people to work as fast as we can.