Critics Appalled Trump Adviser Compared Gun-Packing White Guys To Rosa Parks

Critics were reeling after right-wing White House adviser and economist Stephen Moore compared gun-toting white guys protesting COVID-19 safety measures to Rosa Parks and her historic battle for racial equality.
The comments were particularly galling because Moore once crowed that Donald Trump was evicting a black family (the Obamas) from public housing (the White House) in a dig widely reviled as racist.
Moore told various publications Friday that those protesting COVID-19 social distancing measures, many of them Trump supporters and some packing guns, were just like Parks, the black activist icon who launched a battle for racial justice in 1955 after refusing to give up her seat on a bus for a white passenger.
When challenged about Moore’s comment Saturday at his press briefing, Trump dodged the question and claimed he didn’t know what Moore said. But he agreed with Moore that there was a “lot of injustice” regarding regulations intended to help stem the surge of COVID-19.
Some opposed to COVID-19 safety measures have also compared their struggle with stay-at-home restrictions to the plight of Jewish teenage Holocaust victim Anne Frank, who hid in her home for two years until she was captured by the Nazis.
Comedian Patton Oswalt quickly turned that one around:
Moore is a member of President Donald Trump’s get-back-to-work council and part of a coalition of conservatives called “Save Our Country,” working against business shutdowns and stay-at-home measures aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19. He dropped out of consideration to serve on the Federal Reserve Board last year amid concerns about his qualifications and mounting opposition to his controversial comments about women and race.
His dig about the Obamas and his awkward explanation can be seen on “Firing Line” here:
