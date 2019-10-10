Kayleigh McEnany, press secretary for Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, told CNN over the summer that Trump never lies. Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, insisted in July that “the president doesn’t make things up.” Even Fox Business host Stuart Varney said that Trump has never told a lie to the American people.

Later in the same segment, Moore claimed that Trump “probably” has a 180 IQ and boasted of the president’s “breadth of knowledge about world affairs.”

“I want a guy who says it like it is,” Moore said. “And sometimes, does he stick his foot in his mouth? Yeah.”

But Hasan wouldn’t let the IQ comment go.

“This is a man who thinks wind turbines cause cancer,” Hasan said. “Thinks you can stop a hurricane with a nuclear weapon. Thinks you need ID to buy a box of cereal. Thinks England and Great Britain are the same thing.”

“I don’t know,” Moore said. “I’m not here to defend everything Donald Trump says.”

