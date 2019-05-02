Stephen Moore Withdraws From Consideration For Federal Reserve

Stephen Moore, President Donald Trump’s planned nominee for the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, has withdrawn his name from consideration, Trump tweeted Thursday.

In his announcement, the president called Moore a “a great pro-growth economist and a truly fine person” and said he’s asked him to work with him in another capacity.

Steve Moore, a great pro-growth economist and a truly fine person, has decided to withdraw from the Fed process. Steve won the battle of ideas including Tax Cuts.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2019

....and deregulation which have produced non-inflationary prosperity for all Americans. I’ve asked Steve to work with me toward future economic growth in our Country. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2019

The announcement came only hours after Moore told Bloomberg News he was “all in” on the role despite mounting pushback from GOP lawmakers. He would only withdraw his name from consideration if Trump wanted him to, he added.

“I’m going to do what the president wants me to do,” he said. “If he wants me to keep fighting, I’m going to keep fighting. If he thinks it’s time to throw in the towel, I’ll do that.”

Earlier this week, two Republican senators went on the record saying they weren’t confident Moore, a controversial economic commentator, could be confirmed.

Sens. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) both told reporters on Tuesday that they weren’t confident in Moore. Economists have criticized Moore as a partisan pick with a record of promoting conservative fiscal policy, and lacking any economic expertise.