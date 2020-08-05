ER Doc Taunts Trump By Preparing A Coronavirus 'Manual' Just For Him

President Donald Trump claimed there are coronavirus manuals that warn against too much testing.

So emergency room physician Dr. Stephen Samples of Jasper, Indiana created a mock “How To ’Rona” manual collecting that and other claims by the president, showing it off on MSNBC on Tuesday night.

Trump made his most recent claim of too much testing in an interview with Jonathan Swan of Axios that aired on HBO on Monday.

“There are those that say, you can test too much,” Trump said. “Just read the manuals, read the books.”

Swan asked what manuals or books say that, but didn’t get an answer.

That clearly inspired Samples, who created a “manual” based on things said by Trump and those he has promoted, which is is in the clip above.

