Stars Of Stage And Screen Pay Heartfelt Tribute To 'Legend, Icon' Stephen Sondheim

Barbra Streisand, Viola Davis, Idina Menzel, Ava DuVernay, Hugh Jackman, Lin-Manuel Miranda and more lined up to honor the musical theater legend.
Celebrities joined thousand of fans on social media in honoring the late Broadway icon Stephen Sondheim, who died Friday at the age of 91.

Stars of stage and screen — including Barbra Streisand, Viola Davis, Idina Menzel, Ava DuVernay, Hugh Jackman, Bernadette Peters, Anna Kendrick, Lin-Manuel Miranda and George Takei ― described the pioneering musical theater composer as a “legend,” a “great master” and a “revolutionary voice.”

