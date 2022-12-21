What's Hot

stephen bossAllison Holker Boss

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Allison Shares Moving Statement About His Death

The dancer and TV host mourned her husband's death in a post published on Instagram.
Kimberley Richards

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Allison Holker Boss shared a touching statement on Instagram Wednesday about her late husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died last week.

The choreographer, dancer and TV host shared a picture of the two embracing with the caption: “My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much.”

Boss was a dancer, TV personality and longtime DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” The Los Angeles coroner said the cause of death was suicide, the Associated Press reported. He was 40.

Holker Boss announced her husband’s death in a statement to People last week, writing, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us.”

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into,” she continued. “He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Boss and Holker Boss have three children: Zaia, Maddox and Weslie.

Allison Holker Boss and Stephen Boss at American Cinematheque's Egyptian Theatre on January 28, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Presley Ann via Getty Images

Celebrities shared an outpouring of tributes to Boss after his death.

“Remembering a life well lived,” actor Billy Porter wrote on Instagram last week. “Please keep the family of Stephen “tWitch” Boss in your prayers. And please check on your friends. Even the ‘strong’ ones, the ‘happy’ ones. We never know what folks are going thru.”

Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, shared her appreciation for the love and support her family has received in an Instagram Story published last week, according to People.

“Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls,” she wrote. “I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can.”

If you or someone you know needs help, dial 988 or call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also get support via text by visiting suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of resources.
