Entertainment
obituary

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Former 'Ellen' Show DJ, Dead At 40

The former "Ellen" DJ's wife confirmed his death, saying, "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."
Elyse Wanshel

Reporter, HuffPost

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss in May.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss in May.
Jason Mendez via Getty Images

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the former DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” has died, his wife confirmed to People on Wednesday. He was 40.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Boss’ wife, Allison Holker Boss, told People in a statement. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

HuffPost reached out to Boss’s representation or comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

