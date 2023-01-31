New Gap Campaign Features Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Before His Death

The late Stephen “tWitch” Boss is being honored as part of a limited-edition clothing collection by Gap and The Brooklyn Circus, which the dancer and “Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ modeled for before his death.

The brands released photos of Boss on Tuesday as part of the launch.

“When Stephen and I first saw his images from the campaign, it brought tears to our eyes,” his wife, Allison Holker Boss, said in a press release from Gap. “He was so moved by how they captured his true essence, and he was excited for the world to see them.”

Boss was a fan of both brands before forming a friendship with Brooklyn Circus founder and designer Ouigi Theodore, according to Gap. Photographer John Midgley captured images for the campaign.

“I do remember when he was on set, he was extremely encouraging, and the way that he was on set to support Ouigi was something that was very moving to me,” “Pose” actor Indya Moore, who is also featured in the campaign, told People. “It was something that stayed on my mind, and I thought about throughout.”

The line was launched Tuesday, just before Black History Month, and features varsity jackets, crewneck sweaters and more. The collaboration “explores the concepts of individuality, movement and modern prep — blending academia, music and Black culture and street style from the 1960s through today,” explained the press release.

The campaign also features “Euphoria” star Javon Walton and activist Bethann Hardison, among others.

Boss was a contestant on MTV’s “The Wade Robson Project,” “Star Search” and “So You Think You Can Dance.” The talented dancer joined “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” as a DJ in 2014 and eventually became an integral part and familiar face of the show.

He died in December in what was found to be a suicide.

Gap said it would support a mental health organization as a tribute to Boss.

“In honor of Stephen, Gap is supporting The 988 Lifeline by donating to Vibrant Emotional Health,” said the press release. “Vibrant administers the 988 Lifeline, which provides free and confidential emotional support and counseling to people in crisis or emotional distress.”