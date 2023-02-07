The death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss “will never seem real,” his mother said after he was honored at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Connie Boss Alexander shared her reaction to the show’s in memoriam segment, which included the late dancer and “Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ who died at age 40 in December.

Advertisement

“It will never seem real,” wrote Alexander in a since-expired Instagram Story with an image of the tribute, according to E! News. “I miss you! I love you to infinity and beyond. Keep shining bright for us!”

An image of Boss appeared on screen while Quavo and gospel choir Maverick City Music performed a rendition of Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” and “Without You,” which the Migos rapper released in tribute to his slain nephew, Takeoff.

Quavo's performance included an image of Boss and honored fellow Migos rapper Takeoff. via Associated Press

Advertisement

Alexander has publicly grieved her son since his death, including by thanking “family and friends” for their “love, prayers and encouragement” days after. She paid tribute to him again the following week, and wrote another heartbreaking Instagram post in January.

“There are no words expansive enough to describe the height of my love nor the depth of the loss of my first born,” she wrote. “I am so grateful God granted me the blessing and privilege of being his mother and…sharing in the journey that was his life.”

He is survived by his three children and wife Allison Holker, who shared her grief two days after he died by suicide.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she told People. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him.”

Advertisement

Boss participated in photos for a limited-edition clothing collection shortly before he died. Holker said the resultant images “brought tears to our eyes” when they first received them. Boss “was so moved by how they captured his true essence,” she said later.