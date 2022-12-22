What's Hot

Entertainment
Ellen DeGeneresThe Ellen DeGeneres Showstephen bossStephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Mom Posts Poignant Message Days After ‘Ellen’ DJ’s Death

She expressed her grief on Instagram for the second time since her son passed away last week.
Marco Margaritoff

Trends Reporter

The mother of former “Ellen” DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss posted another heartbreaking message on Tuesday.

Connie Boss Alexander shared her grief on Instagram for the second time in recent days after her son, who worked on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” for eight years, died last week.

“Oh if only I could FT to heaven,” his mother wrote over a screenshot of what appeared to be a FaceTime call between the two, according to Page Six.

Stephen "tWitch" Boss appears on the "Today" show in July.
Stephen "tWitch" Boss appears on the "Today" show in July.
NBC via Getty Images

Boss, a breakout star from “So You Think You Can Dance,” was confirmed dead by his wife Allison Holker in a tragic statement to People.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” said Holker. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him.”

Boss’ mother wrote in her previous Instagram statement that she appreciated friends and relatives for their “love, prayers and encouragement” — and that she sees “all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls” — but “can’t use words right now.”

“Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond,” she wrote last week.

The entertainer’s cause of the death was reportedly suicide. He was 40 years old.

He reportedly had several HGTV projects in the works and is survived by his wife and three children.

If you or someone you know needs help, dial 988 or call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also get support via text by visiting suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of resources.
