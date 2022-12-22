Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Mom Posts Poignant Message Days After ‘Ellen’ DJ’s Death

The mother of former “Ellen” DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss posted another heartbreaking message on Tuesday.

Connie Boss Alexander shared her grief on Instagram for the second time in recent days after her son, who worked on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” for eight years, died last week.

“Oh if only I could FT to heaven,” his mother wrote over a screenshot of what appeared to be a FaceTime call between the two, according to Page Six.

Stephen "tWitch" Boss appears on the "Today" show in July. NBC via Getty Images

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” said Holker. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him.”

Boss’ mother wrote in her previous Instagram statement that she appreciated friends and relatives for their “love, prayers and encouragement” — and that she sees “all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls” — but “can’t use words right now.”

“Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond,” she wrote last week.

The entertainer’s cause of the death was reportedly suicide. He was 40 years old.