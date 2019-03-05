More Than 80 People Arrested During Stephon Clark Protest In Sacramento

More than 80 people were arrested in Sacramento, California, on Monday during a protest over Stephon Clark’s death. A reporter on assignment and several members of the clergy were also detained.

Clark, a 22-year-old black man, was shot dead by two Sacramento police officers last March. He was unarmed but the officers said they mistook his cellphone for a weapon. Prosecutors announced over the weekend that the two officers would not face criminal charges for Clark’s death — a decision that sparked protests across the city.

On Monday evening, dozens of demonstrators took to the streets in East Sacramento. “Whose street? Our street! The people united will never be divided!” the protesters shouted as they marched through the area.

Police in riot gear lined the streets and reporters at the scene said tensions were palpable between the officers and the people demonstrating.

#StephonClark protestors face off against riot police, demanding firing of the two officers pic.twitter.com/L2xehRDo9d — Dale Kasler (@dakasler) March 5, 2019

Some marchers now moving to sidewalk. Fairly tense here. pic.twitter.com/wtXqCHrBa6 — Dale Kasler (@dakasler) March 5, 2019

About two and half hours into the protest, police told demonstrators to disperse, the Associated Press reported. Officers gave at least 10 dispersal orders, police later said.

At least 84 people were arrested, most for failing to disperse, according to KTXL-TV.

A Sacramento Bee reporter, Dale Kasler, was also detained by police. Kasler said he showed his press credentials to the officers and explained he was on assignment but was told that “when doing mass detention … everybody goes.”

Photos show Kasler’s hands twist-tied behind his back as he was led away. The reporter was released after being held for about an hour.

Sacbee reporter Dale Kasler detained at the protest scene. pic.twitter.com/py7X2UY7s6 — Dennis Shanahan (@dennis_shanahan) March 5, 2019

At least three members of the clergy, including Pastor Les Simmons of South Sacramento Christian Center and human rights activist Rev. Shane Harris, were also detained.

At the time of writing, several protesters remain in police custody, the Bee reported.

Pastor Les Simmons has been arrested tonight at the East Sac #StephonClark demonstration according to CapRadio photographer @CPR_Andrew at the scene. pic.twitter.com/9cBoAimhTO — CapRadio News (@CapRadioNews) March 5, 2019

The Rev Shane Harris describes his arrest and release at Cal Expo pic.twitter.com/ke55DKAfTs — Ryan Sabalow (@RyanSabalow) March 5, 2019

Arrived at CalExpo where the folks arrested are slowly being released. Got a quick photo of a citation handed out #StephonClark #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/brCwmsYcPX — Sadalia King (@SadaliaKing) March 5, 2019

Sacramento sheriff deputies block the Highway 50 overpass along 51st Street in East Sacramento. They’ve detained some people who are now sitting on the sidewalk. pic.twitter.com/NAPWQer24a — Marlei Martinez (@MarleiMartinez) March 5, 2019

Law enforcement is loading detained individuals into vans and taking them to a location, we don't know where, there's going to be a press conference shortly #StephonClark pic.twitter.com/oYjv8wBQIX — Andrew Nixon (@CPR_Andrew) March 5, 2019

Midnight press conference. Sacramento Police say 84 people were arrested and are being processed tonight. Most for failure to disburse. Credentialed journalist who was detained while covering the protest was released without charges. pic.twitter.com/pVX5PW4Cvw — Dennis Shanahan (@dennis_shanahan) March 5, 2019

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said in a statement that he was “very disappointed” that the protest had “ended the way it did.”