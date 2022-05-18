Steve Aoki Shows How NOT To Throw A First Pitch: ‘Didn’t Work Out For Me’

Steve Aoki saw the funny side after botching his first pitch at Fenway Park on Monday.
The chart-topping DJ and producer sent the ball sailing high into the crowd before the game between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros.
“I’ll stick to throwing cakes, man,” the “Wake Up Call” musician cracked in video that he shared on YouTube.
“This pitching thing didn’t work out for me,” he added.
Aoki titled the footage “My FAILED 1st Pitch for Boston Red Sox.”
Watch the clip here:
It reminded people on Twitter of another music star who didn’t fare well at the plate:
