Stone Cold Steve Austin Shuts Down Critic Who Called His Face Mask 'Communism'

Stone Cold Steve Austin had the perfect response to an Instagram hater who had a whole lot to say about the wrestler’s mask.

Austin shared an image of himself in his car rocking a custom mask that displayed the logo for University of Alabama football.

“Running errands on the Mean Streets of L.A.,” wrote Austin, who added that a friend made the mask for him and that it’s “a little too small” so it turns his ears “crimson.”

The 55-year-old retired professional wrestler also joked that the friend is a Clemson Tigers fan so he thinks “she ribbed me on purpose.”

In the comments section, one fan laced into Austin for wearing the mask, which is now a requirement for all Los Angeles residents when going outside ― part of the effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“The mask goes against your reputation! Stay strong, be a rebel, and do not conform! Cool mask, but strip off the communism!” wrote the commenter.

Not one to be messed with, Austin shut down his critic with just a few words: “Shut up dude.”

Naturally, fans of the wrestling champion loved the response and it racked up more than 10,000 likes and hundreds of replies in support of his comeback.

Austin also answered another fan who asked why he was wearing the mask in his car when he was alone, explaining that his “next errand” was nearby.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) implored residents this week to “bring your mask with you whenever you leave your home” because taking such precautions now will “help us get more freedoms.”

LA residents must wear a face covering if they visit any retail business, take mass transit, or exercise outside in their neighborhood or on a trail, golf course or beach.