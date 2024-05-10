Politicscapitol riotsteve bannoncontempt-of-congress

Social Media Mocks Steve Bannon After Contempt Conviction Is Upheld

Social media critics found a federal appeals court ruling upholding a contempt conviction against former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon very appealing.
David Moye
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Many on social media found a federal appeals court ruling that upheld a contempt of Congress conviction against former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon very appealing.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected Bannon’s challenges to his 2022 contempt of Congress conviction, which came with a sentence of four months in prison, according to The Associated Press.

Bannon was convicted for refusing to sit for a deposition or provide documents for the U.S. House special committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol as it investigated his role in Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Although he attempted to argue his testimony was protected by the former president’s claim of executive privilege, the House special committee and the Justice Department disagreed, arguing that Trump fired Bannon from his White House position in 2017, making him a private citizen when he was involved in plans related to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Although Bannon could appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court, it is unlikely the justices will take the case since they declined to reconsider Peter Navarro’s conviction for the same crime.

That means Bannon could soon be behind bars, and many posts on X, formerly Twitter, seemed quite OK with that possibility.

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot