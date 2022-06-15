1 Strategically Placed Protest Sign Ruins Steve Bannon's Attempt To Control Narrative

U.S. District Court and Trump appointee Judge Carl Nichols ruled there was insufficient evidence the former president had asserted executive privilege to block Bannon from testifying to the committee.

Nichols also rejected Bannon’s claim that internal Justice Department opinions granted him “immunity” from a congressional subpoena for documents related to his contacts with Trump while Trump was in office, saying Bannon’s team had not presented evidence that the DOJ’s opinions applied in his case.