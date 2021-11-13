Things got real meta for Steve Bannon after his indictment was announced on Friday.

Donald Trump’s former White House strategist was charged with contempt of Congress after failing to comply with a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Bannon was hosting his “War Room” podcast, which he streams live, when the news broke, leading to a moment of irony worthy of Alanis Morissette.

That’s because an MSNBC chyron on the TV behind Bannon clearly showed the words “Bannon indicted.”

Steve Bannon is currently hosting his show and talking about latino support for Trump.



Many Twitter users were amused by the timing.

