Former White House strategist and Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon is getting hell from Twitter users for accusing Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman of having a satanic “vibe.”

On the conservative social media platform Gettr, Bannon shared a pearl-clutching link from the right-wing Washington Free Beacon that suggested Fetterman was part of a “Democratic Grooming Scandal” because his family was once photographed next to a person dressed as an anime character.

Advertisement

Bannon then accused Fetterman of exuding “pure evil.”

“Is Fetterman satanic??…his look,his vibe , his associations … has there been anyone in the history of the country that exudes more just pure evil than this guy …the Citizens of the Commonwealth need to ask themselves— do we want someone who hangs with Satanic Groomers to represent us in the US Senate.”

Bannon is known for things like calling for “4,000 shock troops” to “deconstruct” the federal government “brick by brick,” and many people were skeptical that his claims came from a sincere place.

Some Twitter users saw desperation, not the devil.

To me, this just seems like clunky, self-evidently false nonsense from Bannon, and it really shows is how Republicans are scrambling to find a line of attack against Fetterman. https://t.co/yR5xXKIThI — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) August 17, 2022

It isn’t even Labor Day, and Steve Bannon has been reduced to claiming that Fetterman is in league with the Dark One. https://t.co/0ZflBR0oEm via @politicususa — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 17, 2022

Advertisement

Pretty sure when Steve Bannon calls you ‘satanic’ that means you are winning. pic.twitter.com/NHhGnNV32Y — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) August 17, 2022

One person thought that Bannon was targeting Fetterman for a different reason altogether.

Let's not forget, Fetterman is Jewish. That's REALLY what's at play here. Bannon calls Jews "Globalists" and while at Brietbart, would put a symbol of a globe next to a person's name if they were Jewish. — keith lyle (@funnykeithlyle) August 17, 2022

And others thought it was a case of the pot calling the kettle black.

Says the guy who perpetually looks like he just stepped out of a panel van to buy duct tape. — Mark Russell (@Manruss) August 18, 2022

Steve Bannon, Adonis, has opinions about how other people look. https://t.co/z32GWlXx0G — Helen Kennedy 🌻 (@HelenKennedy) August 17, 2022

Steve Bannon accusing someone else of seeming “satanic” and of “exuding pure evil.”



Yep, it’s that kind of day in Projection Land. pic.twitter.com/hMT1V5DbEt — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) August 18, 2022

Advertisement

Although there is no evidence that Fetterman is satanic, Republicans like Bannon and Fetterman’s Senate opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, are having a devil of a time trying to beat him in the polls.