Steve Bannon Tells Kari Lake She Deserves Respect Because 'You're The Frickin' Governor'

Steve Bannon made the jaw-dropping claim that Kari Lake is the governor of Arizona and is entitled to a phone call from the Republican National Committee — even though the Republican lost both the election and a lawsuit contesting the results.

“You shouldn’t have to reach out to Ronna McDaniel,” Bannon said on his “War Room” podcast Friday, referring to the newly reelected RNC chair.

“You’re the frickin’ governor of Arizona. You just won an incredibly tough race because you stood for policies that MAGA stands for,” Bannon continued.

The former Donald Trump adviser and Lake, who was defeated by Democrat Katie Hobbs in Arizona’s gubernatorial race last year by about 17,000 votes, fed on each other’s false claims of fraud.

Lake said she was willing to meet with McDaniel before switching gears to the former president.

“If we do not get Donald Trump back in the White House, I don’t know how much longer we can last. I think our republic is in peril,” she said.

“To me, there’s no tomorrow unless we get this thing turned around in Arizona,” Bannon said.

“My Plan A is to win our election,” Lake said. “We have all of the evidence right here in front of us.”

A judge threw out Lake’s challenge of the results due to a lack of evidence for her claims that there was widespread misconduct in the November election.