Late Night Shows Pile On After Steve Bannon's Arrest

The comedians of late-night television enjoyed plenty of schadenfreude Thursday night after Steve Bannon, a former chief strategist to President Donald Trump, was arrested.﻿

Bannon was indicted on federal charges for allegedly defrauding donors to an online fundraising campaign that claimed it would build the president’s border wall. He pled guilty at a hearing Thursday afternoon.

“This is the perfect encapsulation of the Trump era,” Meyers said. “From beginning to end, the wall was a nonstop scam. Trump scammed his supporters by saying Mexico would pay for it, then we ended up paying for it, then this baked potato Fabio over here said he’d raise money for it, then he scammed everyone again by allegedly skimming money from it. It’s a Russian nesting doll of fraud.”

Watch the “Late Night” roast below:

Fallon riffed about yet another Trump associate going to prison.

“At this point, the White House softball team and the prison softball team have the exact same lineup,” he said.

Watch on “The Tonight Show” below:

And “The Late Show” mocked up “exclusive footage” of Bannon’s arrest.

Watch it below:

