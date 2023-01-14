What's Hot

GOP State Lawmaker Has Ideas On Women's Reproductive Issues Because He Knows Cows

Kevin McCarthy Open To Considering Expunging Trump's Impeachments

Fox News Host Tries To Reimagine Statue Of Liberty With Wild Take

Here's The Real Agenda Behind The Republican Debt Ceiling Threats

Iowa GOP Official's Wife Charged For Voter Fraud Scheme

Female Missouri Lawmakers Tear Apart Republican's 'Ridiculous' Change To House Dress Code

A 13-Year-Old Boy Was Shot Dead By A Homeowner In D.C. — But Police Are Quiet On Why

20 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week

Prince Harry Wants To Spill Family Tea And Reconcile. Is That Even Possible?

Top Brazil Court Greenlights Probe Of Bolsonaro For Riot

Alabama AG Is First Republican Pledging To Prosecute Women Taking Abortion Pills

Dog Chained Up And Abandoned With No Food Or Water For 3 Freezing Days

CrimeCrime and Justiceborder wallsteve bannon

Steve Bannon Dumping Lawyers In Border Wall Fraud Case

A judge questioned whether the move was simply a ploy to delay the former White House strategist's trial over the fundraising scheme.
Mary Papenfuss

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon is jettisoning his lawyers in a New York case accusing him of defrauding supporters of donations he claimed would be used to build a wall along the U.S. southern border.

Bannon’s current attorney David Schoen told Judge Juan Merchan in a Manhattan courtroom Thursday that “irreconcilable differences have arisen” on Bannon’s defense team, according to various press reports.

“We certainly don’t need to show good cause and we don’t need to go into detail,” Schoen said, per ABC News.

Merchan was skeptical, however, and asked if the action was merely an attempt to delay proceedings. But Schoen insisted there was a serious breakdown in communication between Bannon and his lawyers.

The judge gave Bannon until Feb. 28 to find new representation.

Donald Trump had pardoned Bannon on his final night as president, allowing the strategist to dodge federal charges in the fundraising scheme. Brian Kolfage and Andrew Badolato, two men also connected to the We Build the Wall campaign, were indicted with Bannon on the federal charges and pleaded guilty last year.

But Bannon and We Build the Wall were then indicted in New York in September following a joint investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Trump’s pardon only protected against federal charges.

The We Build the Wall operation, launched in 2019, raised some $15 million on “false promises,” and hundreds of thousands of dollars were spent on organizers’ wages and expenses, Bragg said at a press conference when he announced the charges. More than 11,000 donors were allegedly defrauded out of more than $730,000 throughout New York.

James accused Bannon of taking “advantage of his donors’ political views to secure millions of dollars which he then misappropriated.”

“It is a crime to turn a profit by lying to donors, and in New York, you will be held accountable,” Bragg said.

Bannon, who has said the case is politically motivated, has pleaded not guilty to charges of money laundering, conspiracy and scheme to defraud. If convicted of all the charges, he could face up to 15 years in prison.

Bannon was sentenced in October to four months in prison and fined $6,500 after he was found guilty of acting in contempt of Congress for refusing a subpoena to testify before the House Jan. 6 committee. The sentence was stayed to give Bannon time to file an appeal.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Mary Papenfuss - Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community