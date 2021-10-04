Bannon told NBC that he wants to see “pre-trained teams ready to jump into federal agencies” when the next Republican president takes office.

Bannon was one of four close Trump associates subpoenaed earlier last week to appear before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Investigators said Bannon urged Trump to focus efforts to return to the White House on the Jan. 6 action.

Bannon admitted last week on his podcast that he told Trump before the insurrection: “You need to kill this [Biden] administration in its crib.”

That led Harvard constitutional law expert Laurence Tribe to wonder why the Department of Justice hadn’t convened a grand jury to consider sedition charges against Bannon.

The former president contradicted Bannon on Monday, insisting the two hadn’t spoken near the end of his administration.

“So is he lying when he says he was talking to you in the last months of your administration?” Trump was asked on Yahoo Finance Live.

Trump responded: “Very little. We would speak very little. Now, Steve and I spoke very little. But I will tell you, he was very supportive.”

Trump early this year pardoned Bannon, who faced multiple fraud counts in the Southern District of New York following an indictment a year ago for allegedly stealing funds from Trump supporters who donated to a charity he controlled, which purported to raise money to help build Trump’s wall along the southern border.