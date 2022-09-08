Steve Bannon Does His Perp Walk, And The Twitter Snark Is Arresting

Steve Bannon’s arrest on Thursday in connection with an allegedly fraudulent scheme to build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico turned out to be just the thing snarky Twitter users were waiting for.

Donald Trump’s former chief strategist pleaded not guilty to duping donors, mostly Trump supporters, who gave money to help build a border wall.

Bannon was released without bail after his arraignment in a New York City courtroom on state charges of money laundering, conspiracy and fraud related to the We Build the Wall crowd-funding campaign. But he had to do a “perp walk” through a media gauntlet on his way to the Manhattan court.

“It’s all nonsense. They will never shut me up,” Bannon said in true cartoon-supervillain style as he walked down the courthouse hallway amid lawyers and law enforcement officers.

Steve Bannon entering courtroom just now for arraignment: “They will never shut me up, they’ll have to kill me first.” pic.twitter.com/j075rpnkWX — Olivia Rubin (@OliviaRubinABC) September 8, 2022

Considering Bannon helped gin up the former president’s election fraud claims to the point when hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, many Twitter users found his handcuffed stroll satisfying.

And the snarky comments were arresting.

Hey, I know we're all distracted by the Queen, but we shouldn't not relish the sight of Steve Bannon in handcuffs https://t.co/CexEHa6SUw — Dan Saffer (@odannyboy) September 8, 2022

Because everything sucks right now, please enjoy this moment of Steve Bannon in handcuffs. https://t.co/1Rk09F1gqq — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) September 8, 2022

Who else LOVES watching Steve Bannon being perp walked in handcuffs? ✋pic.twitter.com/zOVN61bNMn — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) September 8, 2022

This brings me unbridled joy. And wow, the fascist bastard is chock full of clichés. https://t.co/SYP4iOqyZ7 — Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) September 8, 2022

Steve Bannon: "They'll have to kill me first..."



Again, it seems a bit draconian but if you say so



pic.twitter.com/qV8F2gWsQY — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 8, 2022

Dude who claims to be martyr for the very same people he ripped off: "I have not yet begun to fight."



No wonder you're losing. https://t.co/trJOzpi6L4 — Dan Fagin (@danfagin) September 8, 2022

They all think they're Jean Valjean when they're actually The Hamburglar. https://t.co/lftCBSbu84 — Jamal Igle at Rose City Comic-Con TABLE A8 (@JAMALIGLE) September 8, 2022

A couple of people had theories about whom Bannon meant by “they.”

A few people noted that Bannon’s bombast didn’t have the effect he intended.

That all probably sounded more… Braveheart-y in his head pic.twitter.com/uv88YQd2yb — 🍂🎃Phil Nobile Jr.🎃🍂 (@PhilNobileJr) September 8, 2022

