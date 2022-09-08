Steve Bannon Does His Perp Walk, And The Twitter Snark Is Arresting

Steve Bannon’s arrest on Thursday in connection with an allegedly fraudulent scheme to build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico turned out to be just the thing snarky Twitter users were waiting for.
Donald Trump’s former chief strategist pleaded not guilty to duping donors, mostly Trump supporters, who gave money to help build a border wall.
Bannon was released without bail after his arraignment in a New York City courtroom on state charges of money laundering, conspiracy and fraud related to the We Build the Wall crowd-funding campaign. But he had to do a “perp walk” through a media gauntlet on his way to the Manhattan court.
“It’s all nonsense. They will never shut me up,” Bannon said in true cartoon-supervillain style as he walked down the courthouse hallway amid lawyers and law enforcement officers.
Considering Bannon helped gin up the former president’s election fraud claims to the point when hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, many Twitter users found his handcuffed stroll satisfying.
And the snarky comments were arresting.
A couple of people had theories about whom Bannon meant by “they.”
A few people noted that Bannon’s bombast didn’t have the effect he intended.