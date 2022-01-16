Eric Swalwell Rips Steve Bannon's New Call To 'Decertify' Biden As Democracy's 'Endgame'

Right-wing extremist Steve Bannon again promoted a plot Saturday to “decertify” America’s’ choice for president in what Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) warned could be democracy’s “endgame.”

Bannon claimed on his podcast that the reason for Trump’s rally in Arizona Saturday was to pressure the state legislature to decertify President Joe Biden’s electors. Then, Bannon insisted, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Georgia would file suit, making Biden an “illegitimate president” going into the midterms — at least in the minds of rabid Trump supporters.

There is no process in the Constitution to carry out Bannon’s plot.

Swalwell called Bannon’s latest call to overthrow the U.S. election a “declaration of war of democracy. We are in the endgame,” he warned on Twitter. “We can resurrect democracy or lose it forever.”

A year after he left office, Trump still refuses to accept defeat. Arizona State Senate Republicans, meanwhile, are reeling from the badly botched “fraudit” it orchestrated of votes in Maricopa County that, nevertheless, still found that Biden won. The inexperienced, partisan Cyber Ninjas company the Republicans hired for the audit suddenly closed its doors earlier this month.

And Trump was soundly rebuffed last year when he told Georgia’s secretary of state to “find” him enough votes after the election to turn his loss into victory.

Bannon touted his plot with Trump’s former trade adviser Peter Navarro, who has admitted helping disseminate false election information in a bid to overthrow the presidential election and move his old boss back into the White House. “Do you realize you’re describing a coup?” MSNBC’s Ari Melber asked Navarro earlier this month.