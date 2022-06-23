Steve Bannon Blasts Murdoch, Saying His Media Empire Is Dumping Trump For DeSantis

“The King Lear of Mar-a-Lago” who cannot accept defeat has “become a prisoner of his own ego,” the Post said the same day. “He won’t stop insisting that 2020 was ‘stolen’ even though he’s offered no proof that it’s true.”

Longtime Murdoch employee Piers Morgan wrote in an opinion piece Monday in the Post that “by almost any political metric you choose, this guy’s [DeSantis] a far better option for leading the Republicans into the 2024 election than Donald Trump.”

The British television personality called Trump an “aging, raging gorilla who’s become a whiny, democracy-defying bore.” The headline flatly declared: “It’s Time to Dump The Donald.”

Vanity Fair noted Morgan in essence “held up a grenade, pulled out a pin, and lobbed it in the direction of Mar-a-Lago.” More important, the opinion article underscored the message of Murdoch’s media: “Dump Trump,” the magazine added.

Morgan predicted that the “mutual admiration society” of DeSantis and Trump was “about to fall apart big-time.”

Morgan added: “if there’s one thing Trump can’t stomach more than people who don’t buy into his ‘rigged election’ bulls–t, it’s people who might threaten his chances of returning to the White House in 2024.”

The chill is already obvious. DeSantis has opted not to ask Trump for an endorsement for his gubernatorial reelection bid.

Trump posted a Zogby poll (which rated a B- rating for predictability last year) on Truth Social on Wednesday that showed him leading with 54% of the expected vote to DeSantis’ 12% in an imagined presidential primary race involving several candidates. Fox News reported Wednesday that a New Hampshire poll showed DeSantis with a razor-thin lead over Trump in that state.