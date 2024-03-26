Steve Bannon May Have Set Record For Repeating ‘Stole’ Or ‘Steal’ In A Minute

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon loves him some lyin’ election denyin’ ― and repetition, too.
On his “War Room” show Monday, Bannon took his ad nauseum claims that Joe Biden is an “illegitimate” president to a new level in a one-minute rant that repeated “stole” or “steal” at least seven times. As in, pro-Biden forces “stole” the 2020 election from former President Donald Trump, and Biden can only defeat Trump in their presumed 2024 rematch if they “steal” it.
Check out the blather here, courtesy of Media Matters:
“There are no issues with the 2020 election; they stole it,” he said. Let me repeat that. They stole it. And they hate when we say this. They stole it. And they’re on notice; they’re not going to be able to steal it again. People are doing a ton of work on this, and that’s still not enough, but it’s going to get better. The hairy eyeball is going to be on them.”
Bannon continued, “The only way that they defeat Trump is to steal it. The only way they defeat Trump is they steal it. The only way they defeat Trump is they steal it. He is unstoppable. ”
It should be noted that a study released in 2023 found that Bannon’s podcast “was crowned the top peddler of false, misleading and unsubstantiated statements among political podcasts,” The New York Times wrote.
While he clings to his baseless assertion, Bannon also faces legal jeopardy related to the effort to overturn the 2020 election.
Bannon was given four months behind bars for defying a subpoena to surrender relevant records to a House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, but has appealed.