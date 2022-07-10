Steve Bannon Will Testify Before Jan. 6 Committee, Says Rep. Zoe Lofgren

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon plans to testify before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) said Sunday, citing a letter the committee received late Saturday from Bannon’s lawyers.

“I expect that we will be hearing from him and there are many questions that we have for him,” Lofgren, who’s on the House committee, told CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Bannon’s deposition is not likely to be broadcast live for the public due to the length of such sessions as the committee tries to get all its questions answered, she added.

Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, had previously refused to appear for a deposition after being subpoenaed by the committee. He was consequently charged in November with two counts of criminal contempt.

His sudden reversal follows Trump reportedly giving Bannon his blessing on Saturday to appear before the committee, with Trump informing Bannon in a letter obtained by CNN and The Washington Post that he would waive his claimed right to executive privilege to allow Bannon to testify.

“When you first received the Subpoena to testify and provide documents, I invoked Executive Privilege. However, I watched how unfairly you and others have been treated, having to spend vast amounts of money on legal fees, and all of the trauma you must be going through for the love of your Country, and out of respect for the Office of the President,” Trump reportedly told Bannon.

Trump’s claim of executive privilege has been disputed by government lawyers.

Bannon pleaded not guilty late last year to the two contempt charges, which each carry up to one year in jail and $100,000 in fines. His trial is set to begin on July 18.

Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro was also indicted last month for refusing to cooperate with the committee’s investigation. The former trade adviser also pleaded not guilty.