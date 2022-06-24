After Bashing 'Woke' Americans, Steve Bannon Hails A Trump-Backing 'Army Of The Awakened'

Donald Trump’s onetime White House strategist Steve Bannon has sleepwalked into a twisted mess of “woke” and “awakened” analogies that has critics howling with laughter.

Earlier this week, Bannon touted the extremist “army of the awakened” that is supporting the former president and his right-wing ilk.

That startling praise followed years of Bannon pummeling the “woke” — meaning, in extremist speak, those who are sensitive to other people’s needs and rights. As anyone who follows the English language is aware, “awakened” means the same thing as “woke.”

This “army,” according to Bannon, is going to sweep through elections, he first noted earlier this month.

“Our present activities are that we are building an army of the awakened, and we are taking over precinct strategies, we are taking over election boards, canvassing boards, with volunteers called American citizens,” he said on his “War Room” podcast.

Bannon may have tripped into the word tangle thanks to QAnon.

QAnon’s “Great Awakening” was supposed to occur on Jan. 20, 2021, when Joe Biden was sworn in as president. QAnon backers were convinced instead that on that “Great Awakening” day, Trump would expose their imagined Satan-worshipping crew of Democratic pedophile cannibals, declare martial law and remain in power.

Bannon evoked the “army of the awakened” when insisting Wednesday that his podcast will have a “starring role” in an upcoming hearing of the Jan. 6 House select committee that is expected to explore the violent actions of the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and their supporters, their weapons caches and attacks on police officers during the assault on the U.S. Capitol.

“J6 [the committee] is about shutting down the army of the awakened,” he insisted. It’s “shutting down Trump, but it’s also coming after you,” Bannon warned.

Bannon is battling two contempt of Congress criminal charges since he refused to comply with a subpoena to testify in the Jan. 6 panel’s investigation.

Steve Bannon bragged about his "starring role" in the Jan. 6 hearings while agitating his viewers to take action.



"J6 is about shutting down the Army of the Awakening. It's shutting down Trump but it's also coming after you." pic.twitter.com/6uS3HazBkO — David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) June 22, 2022

“Army of the awakened” is ok but “Woke” is bad🤔 — Dwayne 🇺🇦😷 (@dwayneDTC1) June 9, 2022

The “Army of the Awakening”



aka the “Woke Army”



I thought they hated “wokeness”. — The Praycebo Effect (@TruthIsSin) June 22, 2022

"army of the awakened"???



I thought they were against being WOKE? — Sandy (like a beach) Shriver (@SandyShriver9) June 9, 2022

Army of the Awakening? Sounds like wokeness to me. — beth gulsby 🇺🇸🌻🇺🇦 (@BGulsby) June 22, 2022

How come fascist pig Steve Bannon can talk about his “army of the awakened” but our side gets shit for being “woke”? Do these words not mean the same thing? — Sam Favate Jr. (@SamFavateJr) June 9, 2022