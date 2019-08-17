POLITICS

Steve Bullock Buys Website To Help Trump Understand Whether Greenland Is For Sale

The 2020 Democratic candidate is using the president's reported interest in acquiring the island to fundraise for his own campaign.

President Donald Trump may have been confused over whether Greenland was actually for sale ― reportedly having expressed interest in purchasing the ice-blanketed island ― but thanks to Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, there’s now an entire website devoted to answering that question.

This week, the Democratic presidential candidate bought IsGreelandForSale.com, using what has become an international joke to help raise funds for his 2020 campaign.

Visitors are taken to a bright-red animated webpage showing Trump’s face bobbing up from behind a “for sale?” sign staked on the autonomous Danish territory. The one-word answer beneath the image reads, “No.”

“But while you’re here, donate a buck to kick Donald Trump out of office,” the page says.

On Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported that the president has spoken repeatedly about his desire to buy Greenland with “varying degrees of seriousness.” However, he was allegedly serious enough to ask his White House counsel to look into the matter.

The next day, the territory’s foreign minister, Ane Lone Bagger, told Reuters that although the president might have been hoping to acquire it, that wouldn’t be a possibility.

“We are open for business, but we’re NOT for sale,” she said.

