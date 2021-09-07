Steve From 'Blue's Clues' Returns With 2-Minute Message That Has Everyone Crying

Original “Blue’s Clues” host Steve Burns realizes his departure from the iconic show was a pretty traumatic moment for a generation of kids.

He talks about leaving the show and all that’s happened since in a new video posted on the Nick Jr. Twitter feed celebrating 25 years of “Blue Clues.”

Get the tissues ready:

So about that time Steve went off to college… #BluesClues25 pic.twitter.com/O8NOM2eRjy — Nick Jr. (@nickjr) September 7, 2021

Burns originated the role when it first aired in 1996 and, as he notes in the video above, handed off hosting duties to “Joe,” portrayed by Donovan Patton, in 2002. Patton held the gig until the show went off the air in 2006.

The show was rebooted in 2019 as “Blue’s Clues & You!” with Josh Dela Cruz as host.

Burns has written and directed some episodes of the new series, and both he and Patton appeared in the premiere.

Nick Jr. brought all three hosts together for a series of videos celebrating the show:

Not gonna lie, hanging out with the hosts of Blue’s Clues and watching old episodes sounds like A LOT of fun 💙 #BluesClues25 pic.twitter.com/PPabtWGKoj — Nick Jr. (@nickjr) September 3, 2021

25 years later and the hosts of Blue’s Clues are finally sitting down to answer YOUR most asked questions! #BluesClues25 pic.twitter.com/ang5m9VVKb — Nick Jr. (@nickjr) September 5, 2021

Not saying that we need a spinoff with all three hosts of Blue’s Clues, but also not NOT saying that… #BluesClues25 pic.twitter.com/YjcdfwxvQM — Nick Jr. (@nickjr) September 2, 2021

the Blue’s Clues bromance we didn’t know we needed 💙 #BluesClues25 pic.twitter.com/J3E9OPilF0 — Nick Jr. (@nickjr) August 28, 2021