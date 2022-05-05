A Real Soap Opera: 'General Hospital' Star Says Wife's Baby On The Way Isn't His

Longtime “General Hospital” star Steve Burton stirred up real-life melodrama when he announced Wednesday that his wife Sheree is pregnant with someone else’s child and that they are separated.

Burton, who intermittently played Jason Morgan on “GH” for decades before he reportedly was fired from the show last fall for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, wrote on his Instagram story:

Advertisement

“I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced she’s expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine. We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve.”

Instagram

The couple married in 1999. Their children range from grammar-school age to teens.

Sheree, a fitness coach, recently announced she was expecting a child on an Instagram story, writing: “Life sure is full of surprises!” People reported. A “General Hospital” blog initially assumed the baby was theirs, but has since been updated.

HuffPost’s requests for comment got no immediate replies from either party.

Advertisement