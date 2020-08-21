Steve Buscemi made the case for Joe Biden in a “Daily Show” biopic of the Democratic 2020 presidential nominee on Friday.

The “Boardwalk Empire” star readily admitted in the video he narrated that Biden isn’t the most inspirational of politicians.

But he’s satisfactory and someone to steady the ship given “the shitstorm we’re in right now,” the actor argued.

“What Joe is, and what he has always been, and what he will be as your next president is not Donald Trump,” Buscemi concluded. “That what makes Joe Biden acceptable under the circumstances.”

Check out the video here:

Joe Biden: Acceptable under the circumstances.



A DNC biopic narrated by Steve Buscemi pic.twitter.com/NnJuO9OC0y — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 21, 2020

