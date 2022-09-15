Entertainment

Steve Carell And Stephen Colbert Expertly Prattle On In 'Too Much Exposition Theatre'

We're at a loss for words. They're not.
Stephen Colbert invited Steve Carell to act with him Wednesday in a verbose drama that crams backstory into the dialogue. So, of course, “The Office” alum accepted. (Watch the video below.)

“The Late Show” host and Carell hilariously defy every show-don’t-tell rule in “Too Much Exposition Theatre” as two guys whose Venetian fathers are rival gondoliers. In a very longwinded conversation, the sons discover that their romantic treachery went way too far.

But we say too much. We’ll let them do the rest of the talking.

