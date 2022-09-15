Stephen Colbert invited Steve Carell to act with him Wednesday in a verbose drama that crams backstory into the dialogue. So, of course, “The Office” alum accepted. (Watch the video below.)

“The Late Show” host and Carell hilariously defy every show-don’t-tell rule in “Too Much Exposition Theatre” as two guys whose Venetian fathers are rival gondoliers. In a very longwinded conversation, the sons discover that their romantic treachery went way too far.

