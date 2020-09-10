Why Steve Carell Was Hesitant To Appear In 'The Office' Finale

“I felt like Michael’s story had definitely ended,” the actor revealed on fellow “Office” star Brian Baumgartner’s Spotify podcast, “An Oral History of The Office,” this week.

The storyline for Carell’s character had wrapped in 2011 when Michael Scott moved to Colorado to be with his fiancée, Holly Flax. Though Carell’s departure caused some to debate if the show should end, it continued until 2013.

“I was reticent about coming back because you guys had two more, really valuable seasons and that was everyone else’s ending. Michael had already had his,” Carell added. “But at the same time, I felt like I should out of respect for all of you guys and out of my love for everybody, to acknowledge the ending of this thing.”

Creator and showrunner Greg Daniels was also able to come up with the perfect storyline to persuade Carell to come back.