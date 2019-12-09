GOP Lawyer Casually Totes Grocery Bag To Nationally Televised Impeachment Hearing

Republican attorney Steve Castor went green for the impeachment hearing on Monday.

As the nation watched, Castor strolled into the House Judiciary Committee hearing and began unpacking documents from his green reusable grocery tote ― emblazoned with loaves of bread and “Live eat shop reuse” branding.

Castor serves as a counsel for Republicans on the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees and was present at the hearing to testify in the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Democrats are in the process of drafting articles of impeachment and are slated to hold a House vote before the end of the month.

Steve Castor and his reusable grocery bag of hearing materials pic.twitter.com/QxZvDFZHwh — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 9, 2019

At one point in the hearing, Castor was asked by Democratic counsel Barry Berke if he was aware of Trump’s extensive tweeting about former Vice President Joe Biden after Castor claimed that Biden was not a front-runner in the 2020 race. “I try to stay off Twitter,” Castor replied.

Well, it’s a damn shame, because if he did log on, he’d see that he and his green bag have made the internet history books in meme form.

The supermarket chain responsible for the bag capitalized on its moment of impeachment fame with a tweet, announcing that it was the “official briefcase maker of Steve Castor.”

Perhaps indicative of the state of viewers desperate for a lighthearted reprieve, it’s not the first time a reusable vessel has gone viral in an impeachment hearing. State Department official George Kent’s giant Nalgene water bottle blew up on Twitter for being an “absolute power move” during a House Intelligence Committee hearing last month, and it also prompted a response from the brand.

Here’s what Twitter users had to say about Castor and his “briefcase”:

“hey you’re bringing your briefcase today for your nationally televised impeachment hearing right?”



“no no i’ll be fine with this.”pic.twitter.com/Uw27J337ra — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) December 9, 2019

this is straight-up Tom Wambsgans shit https://t.co/uZIyGdN9g6 — Libby Hill (@midwestspitfire) December 9, 2019

idk that’s a very liberal-looking amazon-wapo kinda bag Castor has and I hope the security screeners checked it for tofu and kale https://t.co/4CmMtDukwW — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 9, 2019

That time your lawyer makes a stop at the Whole Foods hot bar, on his way to defend you in Congress. pic.twitter.com/BifmoY7t3X — Lizz "Hollywood Death Cult" Winstead (@lizzwinstead) December 9, 2019

Of course Steve Castor brings his things to historic impeachment hearings in a grocery bag because of course he does.



He’s Gil from The Simpsons come to life pic.twitter.com/t3pihdJWRR — Zack Hunt (@ZaackHunt) December 9, 2019

$0.05 back if you bring your own. pic.twitter.com/cDGruvjXa2 — David Gura (@davidgura) December 9, 2019

True. GOP Counsel Steve Castor, presenting for the minority at today's impeachment hearing, brought in documents and binders in a big Whole Foods bag, festooned with pictures of various loaves of bread — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 9, 2019

Steve Castor saved five cents bringing his own bag to the impeachment binder store pic.twitter.com/9ZmB5JD4xO — Jim Newell (@jim_newell) December 9, 2019

Is Steve Castor really the best lawyer Republicans could find to defend Trump in the impeachment hearings?pic.twitter.com/Vaxzb5DkLI — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) December 9, 2019