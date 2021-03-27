Sen. Steve Daines Appears To Wax Nostalgic About Montana's 'Homegrown' Meth

Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) sounded a bit too nostalgic Friday for the days when drug users bought his state’s “homegrown” methamphetamine, before the Mexican cartels moved in.
“Twenty years ago in Montana, meth was homemade. It was homegrown. And you had purity levels less than 30%,” Daines told a gathering of his Senate colleagues during a visit to the Mexican border. “Today the meth that is getting into Montana is Mexican cartel.”
He claimed the meth trafficking was due to illegal immigration.
Not everyone on the trip seemed to be buying it. Fellow Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) was smiling through much of Daines’s talk and appeared to glance at the ground often so his grin wasn’t quite so obvious.
Daines blamed the devastating meth crisis on President Joe Biden, who took office two months ago.
Two years ago, Daines noted in a statement that he was bringing then-Vice President Mike Pence to Billings for a “firsthand look at Montana’s meth crisis.”
Twitter critters loved piling on Daines’s weird blast from the past.