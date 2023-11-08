LOADING ERROR LOADING

“Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy said Democrats’ abortion-rights victories in Tuesday’s election were a “harbinger” of GOP struggles in 2024. (Watch the video below.)

The Fox News morning crew on Wednesday was lamenting a rough go for conservatives in the off-year election when Doocy chimed in with a sharply frank take.

“Ultimately it comes down to the Democrats have a really potent issue and that is abortion,” he said. “Because ever since Roe v. Wade was overturned, pretty much every time the Democrats have run on abortion, they have won.

“Was last night a harbinger for 2024? ... Absolutely. You know why?” he asked.

The host answered his own question, explaining that the effort to put abortion rights on the ballot in Florida, Nevada, Arizona and Pennsylvania next year spells trouble for conservative candidates.

“If you’re a Republican running in those states, you’re gonna have a tough 2024,” Doocy said.

Reproductive rights won out in two important state elections on Tuesday.

In Virginia, Democrats maintained a majority in the state Senate to block Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s efforts to enact a 15-week abortion ban.

