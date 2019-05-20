New Yorkers Have No Time For 'Fox & Friends' Host Steve Doocy

Looks like New Yorkers weren’t that friendly to “Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy on Monday morning.
Doocy left the studio to interview locals about a proposed ban on texting while crossing the street.
Problem is, no one really wanted to talk to him.
As Mediaite points out, Doocy spent the majority of the segment trying to get someone, anyone, to discuss this pressing social issue.
Doocy shrugged off the public indifference to people simply trying to get to work on a busy Monday morning. However, back in the studio, co-host Brian Kilmeade pointed out what many people may have been thinking.
“Steve wants to come back in, you can tell,” Kilmeade said. “So hard as a reporter when no one wants to talk to you,” co-host Ainsley Earhardt added.
As you might expect, many Twitter users were very amused at Doocy’s floundering segment.
And then there was the guy who asked the question on everyone's mind.