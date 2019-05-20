New Yorkers Have No Time For 'Fox & Friends' Host Steve Doocy

Looks like New Yorkers weren’t that friendly to “Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy on Monday morning.

Doocy left the studio to interview locals about a proposed ban on texting while crossing the street.

Problem is, no one really wanted to talk to him.

As Mediaite points out, Doocy spent the majority of the segment trying to get someone, anyone, to discuss this pressing social issue.

Doocy shrugged off the public indifference to people simply trying to get to work on a busy Monday morning. However, back in the studio, co-host Brian Kilmeade pointed out what many people may have been thinking.

“Steve wants to come back in, you can tell,” Kilmeade said. “So hard as a reporter when no one wants to talk to you,” co-host Ainsley Earhardt added.

Steve Doocy tries to talk to New Yorkers, and New Yorkers are not having it. pic.twitter.com/6ng5eTUsoc — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) May 20, 2019

As you might expect, many Twitter users were very amused at Doocy’s floundering segment.

The first rule of NYC walking is to ignore anyone trying to get your attention. The second rule of NYC walking is to ignore anyone who's clearly an idiot. — Darren Kaplan (@DarrenKaplan) May 20, 2019

The best part was when you could see her thinking "am I going to have to walk into this pole to get Steve Doocy to stop talking to me?" Fortunately for her, he let up a bit, but it was clear she was ready to do it. — Rusty Apples (@rustyapples) May 20, 2019

I'm a TV producer. If you're going to do a man-on-the-street segment, you should probably send out an associate producer to round up people who want to talk to you so you're not an incredible jackass running around looking for people live. — Miles Kahn (@mileskahn) May 20, 2019

How much is the fine for walking across the street with a microphone harassing folks? — 🌻Molly🌻 (@axlsgirl13) May 20, 2019

And then there was the guy who asked the question on everyone's mind.

Anyone else hoping he was going to walk over an open manhole? — Al Quint (@SuburbanVoice) May 20, 2019