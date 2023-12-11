Steve Doocy Pours Cold Water On Fox & Friends' Desire For Joe Biden Impeachment

Steve Doocy of “Fox & Friends” threw a wet blanket on his colleagues’ hopes of impeaching President Joe Biden. (Watch the video below.)
Co-host Ainsley Earhardt expressed a desire Monday for House Republicans to formalize their impeachment inquiry in a vote, “which we all are supportive of,” she said. But she wondered if the evidence would be enough to help the reelection prospects of the 18 Republican House members in districts that Biden won in 2020.
“If they have the stuff,” Doocy interjected. “The Republicans at this point don’t have — they’ve got a lot of ledgers and spreadsheets, but they have not connected the dots.”
The Department of Justice “connected the dots” on the president’s son, Hunter Biden, Doocy said, “but they have not shown where Joe Biden, you know, did anything illegally.”
Was that deep breath from co-host Brian Kilmeade a “serenity now” attempt at maintaining a cool head while Doocy pulled the red meat away from conservative “F&F” viewers?
Co-host Lawrence Jones said that “you don’t have to find a conviction of a crime to get an impeachment ... The bottom line is, it was unethical what happened and that is enough for impeachment.”
The actual bottom line is that the House oversight committee has yet to find proof of corruption by the president. Biden has been dogged by Republican attempts to pin him for influence-peddling in his son Hunter’s business dealings while he was vice president.
Doocy agreed with Jones’ comment that it would be a “political finding” for impeachment, but he repeated that if Republicans “don’t have the stuff and they decide to try to impeach him anyway, it could be trouble” for those vulnerable 18 Republican lawmakers.
As for the goal of impeachment, here’s what the Constitution says: “The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”
The Constitution doesn’t provide a definition of “high crimes” or “misdemeanors.”