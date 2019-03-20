People Are Worried About Steve Harrington’s Fate On ‘Stranger Things’

Goodbye, “Barb deserved better.” Hello, “Steve deserves better.”
On Wednesday, the first trailer for Season 3 of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” was released and a brief moment in which a fan-favorite character, Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), is injected with a needle to his neck has fans concerned.
Some are even making bold-faced threats.
The emotional reactions are pretty valid, given Steve’s character arc in the series. In the first season, he came off as a one-dimensional jerk of a boyfriend with a penchant for shotgunning beers.
But in the second season, thanks in part to heartbreak, he made his way into fans’ hearts as a heroic babysitter to the core group of scrappy kids and struck up an adorable friendship with another beloved character, Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo).
Fans took joy in seeing that Steve and Dustin appear to remain besties in the latest trailer.
Although it’s unclear whether Hawkins National Lab gets its dirty little fingers on Steve’s neck in the next installment, which airs July 4 on Netflix, it’s a consolation to know that we’ll always have his astute take on KFC’s chicken.