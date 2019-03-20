People Are Worried About Steve Harrington’s Fate On ‘Stranger Things’

Goodbye, “Barb deserved better.” Hello, “Steve deserves better.”

On Wednesday, the first trailer for Season 3 of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” was released and a brief moment in which a fan-favorite character, Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), is injected with a needle to his neck has fans concerned.

can y’all just leave steve harrington alone? just let him be safe and happy. he deserves that. pic.twitter.com/Emn4doq2fH — scott lang lovebot 37 (@hemsthorth) March 20, 2019

if steve harrington doesn't survive i will be beside myself pic.twitter.com/axdPSjIz7q — Brett Molina (@brettmolina23) March 20, 2019

Only thing the #StrangerThings3 confirmed is that Steve Harrington is gonna get badly beat up for the third season in a row pic.twitter.com/qOsXRrkzX0 — James Duffy (@TwoTurtleDuffs) March 20, 2019

First of all, who the F dares to stick Steve Harrington in the neck with a needle? RUDE #StrangerThings3 pic.twitter.com/KYmZmO0NA3 — Dina Sartore-Bodo (@DeeBodes22) March 20, 2019

if steve harrington has hair that flawless and still gets punched as often as he does then what hope is there for the rest of us mere mortals #StrangerThings3 pic.twitter.com/VsCD7m3mN1 — emma lord (@dilemmalord) March 20, 2019

Some are even making bold-faced threats.

Touch one bone on Steve Harrington and see what will happen pic.twitter.com/IPYGBryQbA — tabitha #saveodaat (@buckymatters) March 20, 2019

║\

║▒\

║▒▒\

║░▒║with

║░▒║this

║░▒║sword

║░▒║i will

║░▒║protect

║░▒║steve

║░▒║harrington

║░▒║

▓▓▓▓

[█▓]

[█▓]

[█▓] — 𝐤𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐢𝐧. saw cm (@HARDYSCVT) March 20, 2019

The emotional reactions are pretty valid, given Steve’s character arc in the series. In the first season, he came off as a one-dimensional jerk of a boyfriend with a penchant for shotgunning beers.

But in the second season, thanks in part to heartbreak, he made his way into fans’ hearts as a heroic babysitter to the core group of scrappy kids and struck up an adorable friendship with another beloved character, Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo).

Fans took joy in seeing that Steve and Dustin appear to remain besties in the latest trailer.

Steve Harrington aka your favorite mom is back 😂 #StrangerThings3 pic.twitter.com/F8JpjR2l5J — Izzie (@Izzie177) March 20, 2019

steve harrington was the most disliked character in season one, but now he’s easily in everyone’s top 3 favorites that’s what happens when you get brutally dumped in the wrong way and then claim 6 children as your own and become the best mom ever — scott lang lovebot 37 (@hemsthorth) March 20, 2019

man, i love steve harrington. he started off as an asshole in the first season but duuude, his character development was awesome and now he's a precious bean everyone must protect. plus he's an adorable mom that will protect his kids at all costs. ❤️❤️#StrangerThings3 pic.twitter.com/Kn38g7p67k — ɴᴜᴍʙᴇʀ ①⑦ ☂️ (@syzygie_) March 20, 2019