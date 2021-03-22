Steve Harvey Reveals How He Feels About Michael B. Jordan, Daughter Lori's Boyfriend

Steve Harvey has some thoughts about his daughter Lori Harvey’s boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan, and how he stacks up compared with her exes — and they’re actually pretty sweet.

The “Family Feud” host talked to Ellen DeGeneres for her show on Monday and shared where he stands on the couple. In a preview clip for the show, Harvey said: “You know what, I have tried not to like him. I have tried to find something wrong with him that I could dig in and go.”

Harvey went on to say that he “done got rid of all of” Lori Harvey’s other boyfriends.

“All of them. Some of them that snuck in the back door on me and lasted a lot longer than I wanted it to,” he said, before adding of Jordan: “This guy is such a good guy, man. He is one of the nicest guys, man. I’ve met his father. I’ve set up with him, we’ve talked for hours. I just can’t find nothin’ wrong with him.”

The 64-year-old continued, telling DeGeneres: “Between me and you, I’m hoping this lasts ’cause this is a really, really good guy, man. I can’t whoop him. Most guys, I say I can jump on ’em and take ’em out, but he just looks like a real ass-whoopin’ in the making. So, I’m just hoping they make it.”

If their Valentine’s Day festivities were any indication, it seems like Lori Harvey and Jordan are doing just fine. Jordan rented out an aquarium so the pair “could do a private tour,” “see the turtles,” and then eat a seafood dinner.

The couple made things Instagram official in January, shocking many of the duo’s fans with the public display of their affections. Jordan is usually, and notably, very private in regard to his girlfriends, while Lori Harvey has previously been tied to rapper Future, Sean “Diddy” Combs and his son Justin Combs.