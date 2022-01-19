Steve Harvey 'Very Uncomfortable' With Sexy Photo Of His Daughter And Michael B. Jordan

Steve Harvey had a pretty understandable reaction to a PDA-heavy photo of his daughter Lori and her boyfriend, actor Michael B. Jordan.

“I’ve never seen that picture before,” the visibly dismayed “Family Feud” host said on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” last week. “I’m very uncomfortable with that picture right there. I’m not really feeling that picture.”

The photo, which Lori Harvey posted on Instagram to ring in the new year earlier this month, shows the model sitting on the “Creed” star’s lap, with Jordan’s hands on her thighs. The photo is part of an Instagram slideshow of pictures of the couple, who confirmed their relationship in January 2021. Other snaps show the two kissing and being goofy with each other.

But despite DeGeneres’ attempt to provoke a negative response from Harvey, the comedian was quick to compliment Jordan. Soon after he awkwardly reacted to the photo, he mentioned that Jordan celebrated “his second Christmas” with the Harvey family last year, and said that the “Black Panther” star is a very good gift giver.

“That boy comes through,” he told DeGeneres. “He’s trying to impress the family ... He bought me this big, 100-cigar box of the most hard-to-get cigars ― 100 of them in this big box, and he gave that to me. He gave my wife some skis. Who do that? Only way you give your potential mother-in-law some skis is because you want her to be your mother-in-law.”

Ultimately, it seems like Harvey really likes his daughter’s beau.

“I don’t know, man, I’m pulling for him, because he’s a really good guy, comes from a good family, so I’m kind of pulling for him,” he said. “But at the same time, I got my eye on him... I can’t whoop him, but if he ever turn around, I’m gonna knock his ass out.”

Harvey expressed his approval of his daughter dating Jordan on DeGeneres’ show in March 2021, and admitted that at first he “tried not to like” Jordan.

But apparently it didn’t work.

“This guy is such a good guy, man,” Harvey said at the time. “He is one of the nicest guys, man. I’ve met his father. I’ve set up with him, we’ve talked for hours. I just can’t find nothing wrong with him.”