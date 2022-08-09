Steve Harvey Left Speechless By Comedian's Answer On 'Celebrity Family Feud'

Steve Harvey apparently doesn’t keep up with the gargantuan dictionary of whacky New Zealand slang.

The “Celebrity Family Feud” host was visibly shocked on Sunday night’s episode when New Zealand actor and comedian Rhys Darby offered up some new terminology in response to one of the game show’s prompts.

″‘Passed away’ is a nice way of saying someone died. Name a not-so-nice way,” Harvey asked.

“I’d like to say: Carked it,” Darby answered.

Harvey’s reaction:

Steve Harvey wasn't familiar with the term "carked it." Celebrity Family Feud

Darby clarified: “You know, as in, ‘What happened to that guy?’ ‘Oh, he’s carked it.’ Cause it’s short for ‘carcass.’”

Other contestants jumped in to clarify that there’s an “r” in the word.

“What the hell’s going on?” Harvey asked, still baffled.

One of Darby’s teammates, Samba Schutte, assured Harvey he wasn’t alone.

“I need subtitles sometimes for these guys, too,” Schutte said.

“Carked it” is a phrase commonly used in Australia and New Zealand that means something has died or stopped functioning.