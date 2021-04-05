Steve Harvey's 'Verzuz' Hosting Style Sparked A Lot Of Chatter On Twitter

People on Twitter had a lot to say over the weekend about Steve Harvey — who had a lot to say during the latest “Verzuz” battle featuring The Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire.
The comedian served as the host for the latest edition of the popular online music event series on Easter Sunday. Harvey, a longtime fan of both of the legendary groups, attended the event in a fitting ensemble featuring a purple suit and white hat. He also arrived ready to share stories and reminisce about what life was like during the years the groups’ songs were released.
“I had to come with some flavor,” Harvey said about his outfit at the beginning of the event. “Because you can’t mess with Earth, Wind & Fire and the damn Isley Brothers.”
Throughout the event, Harvey shared commentary about the music as DJ D-Nice spun a long list of hits that included The Isley Brothers’ “Choosey Lover” and Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September.”
The live battle garnered wide praise from viewers who enjoyed the event as a celebration of Black culture, but it also sparked a lot of comments about Harvey’s communicative hosting style:
Some Twitter users questioned whether the groups could’ve showcased more music without some of Harvey’s commentary:
Not all viewers were bothered by Harvey’s participation.
Some Twitter users said that the host’s anecdotes were appropriate for the event: