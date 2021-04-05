Steve Harvey's 'Verzuz' Hosting Style Sparked A Lot Of Chatter On Twitter

The comedian served as the host for the latest edition of the popular online music event series on Easter Sunday. Harvey, a longtime fan of both of the legendary groups, attended the event in a fitting ensemble featuring a purple suit and white hat. He also arrived ready to share stories and reminisce about what life was like during the years the groups’ songs were released.

“I had to come with some flavor,” Harvey said about his outfit at the beginning of the event. “Because you can’t mess with Earth, Wind & Fire and the damn Isley Brothers.”

Throughout the event, Harvey shared commentary about the music as DJ D-Nice spun a long list of hits that included The Isley Brothers’ “Choosey Lover” and Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September.”

The live battle garnered wide praise from viewers who enjoyed the event as a celebration of Black culture, but it also sparked a lot of comments about Harvey’s communicative hosting style:

"You know back in 1968" -Steve Harvey pic.twitter.com/P3E4evphg6 — Ahmed🇸🇴/Invincible the best show out (@big_business_) April 5, 2021

20 songs from Earth Wind and Fire

20 songs from The Isley Brothers

20 stories from Steve Harvey #Verzuz — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 5, 2021

Isleys: *plays Between the sheets*



Steve Harvey: This song reminds me of my first time at Bed, Bath, and Beyond...I met this chick named Bernadette Sanders — DJ R-Tistic (@DJRTistic) April 5, 2021

Steve Harvey telling Black holiday BBQ level lies tonight 😂😂😂 #verzuz — Jeff (@JeffJSays) April 5, 2021

Some Twitter users questioned whether the groups could’ve showcased more music without some of Harvey’s commentary:

Me thinking about all the songs they could be playing while Steve Harvey is talking #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/NG7R0JuJOp — Renée Graham 🏳️‍🌈 (@reneeygraham) April 5, 2021

No one:



No one at all:



Steve Harvey: You know what I was wearing at a concert in 1976? — Blair LM Kelley, PhD (@profblmkelley) April 5, 2021

ah okay so it's EWF & The Isley's Verzuz Steve Harvey — Donwill® (@donwill) April 5, 2021

Someone please remind Steve Harvey that he’s wearing his Sunday best, NOT a choir robe 🤣 #Verzuz #StepAwayFromTheMic — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) April 5, 2021

Patti and Gladys just had some drinks and sang. Come on now. why am i watching the steve harvey show right now#verzuz — ⚓️🚢Imani Gandy 🚢⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) April 5, 2021

Not all viewers were bothered by Harvey’s participation.

Some Twitter users said that the host’s anecdotes were appropriate for the event:

I always think of Steve Harvey when this songs plays LOL because of kings of comedy. — Openly Black (@ScottieBeam) April 5, 2021

Tonight’s @verzuzonline was epic. Between DJ D-Nice kicking it off to Steve Harvey’s recollections of the past & of course,the legendary music between The Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind and Fire, my heart is full. Thank you for putting on a show, @Timbaland @THEREALSWIZZZ #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/aR2DD38FiK — ShakariSBriggs (@ShakariSBriggs) April 5, 2021

Steve Harvey did not disappoint me tonight. No, no he did not. #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/xtghvdasct — Joi-Marie (@joimariewrites) April 5, 2021

Thank God for EWF, The Isley Brothers, Steve Harvey’s wide brim, and every Saturday morning cleaning, “what you know bout that??” car ride, and HBCU band that’s ever put some respect on these legends’ names.



This is Black. This is love.

I love us.

We are unmatched. #Verzuz — brittany packnett cunningham is on extended break. (@MsPackyetti) April 5, 2021