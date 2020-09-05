ENTERTAINMENT

Steve Irwin Honored By Wife Terri, Daughter Bindi On 14th Anniversary Of His Death

Terri and Bindi Irwin shared sweet photographs of the late Steve Irwin, also known as "The Crocodile Hunter."

The wife and daughter of Steve Irwin ― the late Australian wildlife expert known as “The Crocodile Hunter” ― each marked the 14th anniversary of his death on Saturday with touching posts on social media.

Terri Irwin remembered her husband, who died in 2006 after being stabbed by a stingray, with a sweet photo and message.

“This is a particularly poignant moment in time for me,” she wrote. “Today marks 14 years since I lost Steve, after 14 wonderful years of marriage. I feel that I have a choice: celebrate love or struggle with grief. I choose love.”

Bindi Irwin, meanwhile, remembered her father with a throwback picture of them together.

“You’re always in my heart,” she captioned the shot:

Bindi Irwin is expecting her first child, with husband Chandler Powell, next year.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” she announced on Twitter in August:

The news thrilled both her mom and brother, Robert Irwin, who tweeted he was “incredibly excited” about becoming an uncle.

