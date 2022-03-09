Style & Beauty

Eve Jobs, Steve Jobs' Daughter, Signs With Prestigious Modeling Agency

The 23-year-old made her runway debut last fall in Paris.

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve Jobs has signed with DNA Model Management.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the 23-year-old daughter of the late computer pioneer and Apple co-founder captioned a photo: “now represented by @dnamodels.”

The agency commented with a triple-hearted congratulations.

Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
Eve Jobs at the Louis Vuitton Womenswear fall/winter 2022/2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

DNA represents Emily Ratajkowski, Kaia Gerber and other big names in the fashion industry, Page Six noted.

Jobs made her runway debut in bright green spandex at Paris Fashion Week last fall for Coperni and appeared at a Luis Vuitton show in Paris on Monday.

Thierry Chesnot via Getty Images
Eve Jobs walks the runway during the Coperni Womenswear spring/summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

DNA is thrilled to announce we are representing Eve Jobs,” the agency wrote on its website. “The young Californian is an accomplished equestrian and Stanford graduate, and we are very excited to help her launch her auspicious modeling career.”

Jobs is the Apple co-founder’s youngest child and one of three he had with Laurene Powell Jobs. The model’s father died in 2011.

